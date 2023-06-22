NDLEA urges community, religious bodies to join drug abuse war.

The Ondo State Commander of the agency, Mumuni Kayode-Raji, gave the advice on Thursday during the celebration of this year’s UN Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, held in Ore, Odigbo Local Governments Area (LGA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is “People first: stop stigmatisation and discrimination, strengthen prevention”.

Kayode-Raji said that the manance of drug abuse and illicit traffic was prevalent among youths in society.

According to him, the development has led to criminal activities in society and will continue, if not checked.

He urged the public to shun every form of discrimination and stigmatisation against drug addicts for the menance to be reduced to the barest minimum.

“Arresting drug peddlers or traffickers is not only our job, we sensitise, educate and inform the public against the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“That is why we organised a week-long programme on UN Day against drug, which is usually observed every June 26.

“Many famous world musicians, footballers and important personalities have been wrecked by drugs.

“So, drug abuse has never done anyone any good and that is why we must declare total war against it.

“We urge traditional rulers, community, religious leaders and other stakeholders to join us in the fight by talking to their children and wards in order to wipe out criminal activities in our society.

“We should also shun all forms of discrimination and stigmatisation against drug addicts in line with the theme of this year’s UN Day, so that we can correct and rehabilitate those who already have drug challenges,” Kayode-Raji said.

Also, the NDLEA Area Commander, Ore Command, Kenneth Afenfia, urged students not to befriend children of questionable character, who would introduce them to drugs.

Afenfia said that drug abuse would hinder them from reaching their goals and aspiration in life.

He, therefore, urged them to stay away from the abuse of drugs.

The Chairman of the LGA, Margaret Akinsuroju, said society should eradicate drug abuse in order to reduce criminal activities perpetrated by drug abusers and addicts.

Akinsoroju commended NDLEA for the sensitisation and campaign and urged it to double its efforts on enforcement for society to be free from drug abuse.