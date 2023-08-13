ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA seizes over 13 tons of skunk in 4 states

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that 976kg of the same substance was recovered from the building in addition to the recovery of four motorcycles.

Some of the drugs intercepted by the operatives of the NDLEA. [Facebook:NDLEA]
Some of the drugs intercepted by the operatives of the NDLEA. [Facebook:NDLEA]

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that no fewer than 1,955kgs of the illicit substance packed in 139 jumbo bags were recovered.

He said the drugs were stored in the warehouse of a wanted notorious drug dealer, Lekan Jimoh (aka Konmo Konmo) in Ado Odo Ota area of Ogun.

He also said that the drugs were recovered in the early hours of Saturday Aug. 12 in collaboration with officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

Also, In Ondo State, Ogbu Odey, 30; Daniel Osidi, 34; John Iyage, 41; Friday Simon, 28; and Friday James, 24, were arrested.

Babafemi said the arrest was in connection with the seizure and/or destruction of over 10,325.5kgs of cannabis sativa in Iju and Ala forests, in Akure area of the state between Wednesday Aug 9 and Thursday Aug. 10.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old James Aga was arrested during the raid of an uncompleted building on the outskirts of Utese town in Ovia North East LGA of Edo on Friday Aug. 11 with 10kg skunk.

“In an earlier operation in Utese forest on Tuesday Aug. 8, at least 46.545kgs of skunk were recovered and 1.581146 hectares of cannabis farms destroyed.

“Two suspects: Onyelunisue Azuka, 48 and Abraham Ayomide, 30, were arrested.

“In Nasarawa state, 49-year-old Umar Abdullahi, was arrested on Friday Aug. 11, with 64.8kgs of cannabis sativa in Doma council.

“NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, (DOGI) , on Wednesday Aug. 9, intercepted a 4.5kg consignment of Loud coming from the United States at a courier firm in Lagos,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

