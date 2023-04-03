The sports category has moved to a new website.

NDLEA seizes 63 bags of cannabis, 12,000 tramadol, others in 5 states

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA said that a suspect was arrested at Slaughter, Trans/Amadi area of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, with 91.7 kilogrammes of cannabis..

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were recovered on Friday, March 31, when operatives raided the area.

Also, Babafemi said that a raid of a warehouse, owned by one Shehi Mallam at Tomato market, Dei Dei, Abuja, on the same day led to the seizure of 80 sacks of cannabis sativa, weighing 842.4 kilogrammes.

“In Cross River, 12,000 pills of Tramadol (225mg) were seized from a female passenger, Talatu Sale Adamu, 46.

“Th NDLEA officers intercepted the commercial bus she was travelling in along Ogoja/Katsina-Ala road on Monday, 27th March,” he said.

Babafemi said that a suspect, Abraham Alaigwu, was arrested at Slaughter, Trans/Amadi area of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, with 91.7 kilogrammes of cannabis..

He said that the suspect was arrested on Thursday, March 30, adding that 228 kilogrammes of the same substance was seized from Ayodele Osuya, 35, in a Toyota Camry car around Quarter Guard area of Akure, Ondo state.

News Agency Of Nigeria






