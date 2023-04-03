NDLEA seizes 63 bags of cannabis, 12,000 tramadol, others in 5 states.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were recovered on Friday, March 31, when operatives raided the area.

Also, Babafemi said that a raid of a warehouse, owned by one Shehi Mallam at Tomato market, Dei Dei, Abuja, on the same day led to the seizure of 80 sacks of cannabis sativa, weighing 842.4 kilogrammes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Cross River, 12,000 pills of Tramadol (225mg) were seized from a female passenger, Talatu Sale Adamu, 46.

“Th NDLEA officers intercepted the commercial bus she was travelling in along Ogoja/Katsina-Ala road on Monday, 27th March,” he said.

Babafemi said that a suspect, Abraham Alaigwu, was arrested at Slaughter, Trans/Amadi area of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, with 91.7 kilogrammes of cannabis..