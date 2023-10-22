ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes 4.8 tonnes of skunk in 5 states

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that those of the Ondo State command also recovered a total of 928kgs of the same substance.

NDLEA seizes 4.8 tonnes of skunk in 5 states [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA seizes 4.8 tonnes of skunk in 5 states [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi stated this on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that operatives in Imo intercepted a Mercedes Benz container truck marked ABN 418 YN parked in an isolated area along the Owerri – Onitsha expressway on Sunday, Oct. 15.

He said that a search of the abandoned truck led to the recovery of 168 bags of skunk weighing 1, 854 kilograms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not less than 1,381.3kgs of the same substance were seized in four interdiction operations in parts of Edo state.

“This is including Ekpon community, Igueben LGA; Iguiye forest in Ovia North East LGA; Iruekpen, Ndokwa West where a suspect, Samuel Nwocha was arrested and Egwalor village in Onwude LGA.

“Also, the duo of Obune Prince and Chika Obi was arrested and their Audi 80 salon car marked BEN 406 CL loaded with cannabis sativa, recovered, ” he said.

Also, In Kano State, an ex-convict, Aminu Suleiman, 46, was arrested along with Haruna Abdurrahaman, 41, and Joseph Esezobor, 34, at Gadar Tamburawa area of the state on Saturday 14th October while 106kgs of cannabis were recovered from them.

“Aminu was first arrested with 22kgs of cannabis on 3rd June 2022 and convicted by the Court on 24th November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Five other suspects: Inusa Ali, Yahaya Musa, Abba Audu, Ali Abubakar, and Bunu Kyari were also arrested at Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano on Monday, Oct. 16 for dealing in 75.3kgs of skunks, ” he said.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Zone J Command of the agency seized 478kgs of cannabis in a forest in Ikere Ekiti on Friday.

Babafemi said that those of the Ondo State command also recovered a total of 928kgs of the same substance.

He said, ” This was recovered in a bush by Shagari market, along Ifon-Owo express road, and Ibola camp, Ipele forest.”

However, In Borno, a suspect, Sani Mohammed, 31, was arrested on Saturday with 182kgs of cannabis at Njimtilo, along Maiduguri – Damaturu road, ” the director said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes 4.8 tonnes of skunk in 5 states

NDLEA seizes 4.8 tonnes of skunk in 5 states

Rotimi Amaechi to deliver 2023 TheNiche Lecture in Lagos

Rotimi Amaechi to deliver 2023 TheNiche Lecture in Lagos

We’re prepared for harmattan season – Lagos Fire Service

We’re prepared for harmattan season – Lagos Fire Service

Third Mainland Bridge repairs completed, road users hail FG

Third Mainland Bridge repairs completed, road users hail FG

Yahaya Bello escapes assassination attempt as gunmen attack his convoy

Yahaya Bello escapes assassination attempt as gunmen attack his convoy

Nigerians not supporting my project because I'm married to Atiku - Titi Abubakar

Nigerians not supporting my project because I'm married to Atiku - Titi Abubakar

Appointment of Nigerian as Health Minister in Canada excites Peter Obi

Appointment of Nigerian as Health Minister in Canada excites Peter Obi

NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound cocaine, meth at Lagos Airport

NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound cocaine, meth at Lagos Airport

Supreme Court judges reduced to all-time low as Justice Dattijo bows out

Supreme Court judges reduced to all-time low as Justice Dattijo bows out

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners