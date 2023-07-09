NDLEA seizes 4,560kg skunk in 3 states, busts skucchies factory in Ogun

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, that operatives also bursted a skucchies factory in Ogun and arrested four suspects.

He said that the four belong to a drug syndicate, and they included two church officials, a female staff of a courier company and another woman involved in trafficking lethal opioid, Fentanyl, in Delta.

According to him, the burst of the fentanyl cartel operating from Warri in Delta, is coming barely a month after two members of another syndicate, Odoh Oguejiofor and Oliver Uzoma, were arrested.

“They were arrested at Ogbogwu market, Onitsha Head Bridge, Onitsha South LGA, Anambra State following months of intelligence-led investigation of the syndicates behind the dangerous drug which is 100 times more potent than heroin.

“It is currently responsible for over 70% overdose deaths as well as a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States,” he said.

Meanwhile, Two officials of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (aka Mercy City Church), Warri, Adewale Ayeni, 39, and Ebipakebina Appeal, 41, linked to two intercepted consignments of the illicit drug have been arrested.

Babafemi said that Ayeni was one of those managing the prayer call centre of the church, while Ebipakebina was in charge of movement of international guests from the airport to the church.

“Two female accomplices also arrested in Warri in the course of investigating the intercepted shipments include Naomi David, 28.

“She was a staff of United Parcel Services (UPS), and Stacy Njideka, also known as Nkiruka, 27, who is a business associate of Ayeni,” he said.

In another development, operatives of the agency on July, 5 intercepted a Toyota Hilux vehicle marked EPE 863 XD along Ngurore-Mayo Belwa road, Adamawa.

Babafemi said that a search of the van with two occupants: Kelvin Efe, 51, and Christian Ogaga, 42, showed that 118 cartoons of Indomie Noodles packs were used to conceal 544 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa.

He said that the drugs which was weighing 408kg were hidden in a false compartment and meant for distribution in Yola, Mubi and Gombe.

Also, in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on July 1, arrested a suspect, Segun Odeyemi conveying 89 jumbo bags of skunk with a total weight of 3,842kg in his truck around Eleganza area of Ajah, Lekki.

Babafemi said that an abandoned J5 Peugeot bus marked AAA 521 SQ with bags of fresh pepper used to conceal 25 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 300.5kg was recovered along Akure-Ilesa expressway in Osun..

This, he said was after its occupants sighted NDLEA officers on patrol on July, 7.

However, operatives in Ogun, on July 6 raided a skucchies factory at Ajaka Sagamu where a suspect, Adekunle Adekola was arrested.