NDLEA recovers hard drugs worth ₦4.8b during raid on Lagos warehouse

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA recovers hard drugs worth N4.8b during raid on Lagos warehouse. [Facebook:NDLEA]
Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the warehouse is tucked in the popular International Trade Fair Complex, Alaba, Ojo area of Lagos.

He added that NDLEA operatives raided the warehouse owned by a wanted billionaire drug baron on Saturday, Aug. 19.

He stated that the raid yielded 1.4 million pills of tramadol (225mg), weighing 826kg and 3.2 million pills of codeine with gross weight of 3,360kg.

Babafemi stated that 2,841 cartons of codeine syrup containing 28,410 litres of the substance in 284,100 bottles were also recovered from the warehouse.

“The drugs have a combined street value of 4,820,500,000,’’ he stated.

Babafemi stated also that during the operation that lasted hours, a suspect, Paulinus Ojukwu, the Chief Security Officer to the wanted drug baron was arrested and was assisting in ongoing investigation.

“The wanted drug baron and operator of the warehouse parades himself as an automobile spare parts dealer.

“The latest drug warehouse bust is coming on the heels of the arrest of a drug baroness, Faith Nwankwo who was nabbed on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with 2.8 million pills of `tramaking’.

“`Tramaking’ is a brand of tramadol in 225mg and 250mg.

“Some of the drugs were recovered from Faith’s residence at House 6, C close, 3rd Avenue, FESTAC Town area of Lagos.

“Others were recovered from her warehouse located at Plot 3432 Sola Akinsola Street, Divine Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos,’’ Babafemi stated.

