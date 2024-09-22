ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that the Octogenarian claimed he has been in the business of selling illicit drugs for 25 years.

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the seizures were made on Tuesday, September 17 and Friday, September 20 from three containers which had been on the watchlist of the agency following processed intelligence.

“According to him, the NDLEA had requested for 100% joint examination of the shipments with men of the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 25 million pills of tapentadol have an estimated street value of 13.7bn while the codeine consignment has an estimated street value of 2.4bn bringing the total value of the seizures to 16.1bn.

“The tapentadol consignment packed in 500 cartons was discovered in one of the containers on Tuesday, September 17 while another container examined the same day contained 175,000 bottles of Barcadin cough syrup with codeine packed in 875 cartons.

“The third container containing 175,000 bottles of CSC cough syrup with codeine was examined on Friday”.

In another development, operatives of the Lagos State Strategic Command of the Agency on Friday, arrested an 80-year-old grandfather, Aremu Shojobi with 14kg of cannabis at his home in the Iyana Ipaja area of the state.

Babafemi said that the Octogenarian claimed he has been in the business of selling illicit drugs for 25 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He further claimed he gets his supplies from the Benin Republic and sells to his customers from his residence between 7 am and 10 pm every day,” he said.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Wednesday, September 18 raided the two homes of a community leader and Sarkin Yamma of Badagry West LCDA, Alhaji Bashir Talba.

Babafemi said that a total of 226kg of cannabis was recovered from his two wives and son.

“Though Alhaji Talba is currently at large, a search of his house in the Ashipa area of Seme Badagry led to the recovery of 93 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa(Indian hemp).

“The drugs which weighed 57.6kg were recovered from his first wife, Asma’u Bashiru, 35, and son, Sadat Bashiru, 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another search of his house at Aketegbo area of Seme Badagry led to the seizure of 302 compressed blocks of cannabis weighing 168.6kg from his second wife Hauwa Bashir, 42,” he said.

“No less than 720 blocks of Arizona, a strain of cannabis(Indian hemp) weighing 390kg were also recovered from a Mitsubishi delivery van marked” MUS 720 XH at Ojo area of Lagos on Monday, September 16."

Also, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, NDLEA operatives on Sunday, September 15 arrested a 38-year-old drug mule, Okafor Ifeanyi Anthony.

Babafemi said that he was nabbed while attempting to board a Qatar Airlines flight to Iran via Doha with 76 wraps of cocaine in his stomach.

“After three days in excretion observation, Okafor excreted the 76 pellets of the ingested cocaine weighing 1.267kg,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in Kogi state, NDLEA officers on patrol along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway on Tuesday, September 17 recovered 700,000 pills of exol-5 coming from Lagos for distribution in Kano and Kaduna.

Babafemi said that a suspect Udemefuna Chibuike, 23, was arrested by operatives on Friday, September 20 along Mokwa-Jebba road, Niger state.

He said that the suspect had 49,000 tablets of tramadol, 20,000 tablets of diazepam, 100 ampoules of tramadol injection and 50 bottles of cough syrup with codeine.

In another development, a total of 451 blocks of cannabis(Indian hemp) weighing 213kg were intercepted along Azikiwe road, Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Wednesday, September 18, by NDLEA officers.

The NDLE operatives apprehended a suspect Ogochukwu Paul, 33, conveying the consignment to a notorious drug haven in Borikiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Operatives in Plateau state on Friday, September 20 arrested a wanted suspect Jonathan Abuttur, 46, at Agingi- Rukuba road Bassa LGA in possession of 808kg of cannabis sativa(Indian hemp).

“The drugs were concealed in 68 bags of sugar and fertiliser while their counterparts in Kwara also nabbed Shaibu Musa with 28kg of the same psychoactive substance."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

PDP wins Enugu East LGA chairmanship election

PDP wins Enugu East LGA chairmanship election

Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

INEC suspends collation in Edo election, awaits results from 2 LGAs

INEC suspends collation in Edo election, awaits results from 2 LGAs

VIDEO: Celebrations erupt inside Edo APC situation room after 16 of 18 LGs results

VIDEO: Celebrations erupt inside Edo APC situation room after 16 of 18 LGs results

VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

This might be the worst election in Nigeria's history - Ighodalo on Edo poll

This might be the worst election in Nigeria's history - Ighodalo on Edo poll

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

Abuja motorists selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Abuja residents selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Nigerian Army on patrol (Head Topics)

Soldier captured, tortured by IPOB retired 6 years ago - Nigerian Army

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Tinubu mourns over 40 farmers who died in Zamfara boat accident