ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests 8 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said various commands of the agency continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).

NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests 8 suspects. [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests 8 suspects. [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that a 27-year-old Kingsley Chimaobi was arrested with 6,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup on Sept. 11, along Lokogoma-Abuja road, FCT Abuja.

He said that operatives of the Agency arrested two suspects: Moses Akowe, 32, and Sunday Gabriel, 31, with 227.1kgs of cannabis on Tuesday Sept. 11 at Ikebe village, Ankpa LGA, Kogi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that a female suspect, Bilikisu Salako, 35, was nabbed with 108kgs of same substance on Saturday Sept. 16 in Ifo area of Ogun state.

Babafemi added that a total of 100 blocks of cannabis weighing 55kgs and 600 bottles of codeine-based syrup were seized in Abuja.

He said the duo of Salisu Murtala and Shafi’u Dahiru were arrested on Tuesday Sept. 11, along Abuja road in connection to the seizures.

“The suspects have been traced to two other suspects: Muntari Nasiru and Yusuf Ali who were arrested in follow up operations in Kano,” he said.

Babafemi said that a Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday Sept. 13, sentenced a drug dealer, Segun Odeyemi to five years imprisonment for trafficking and dealing in 3,842 kilograms of skunk.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday July 1, while conveying 89 jumbo bags of the illicit substance in his truck around Eleganza area of Ajah, Lekki.

“He was subsequently charged in suit number FHC/L/388C/2023 presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko,” he said.

Babafemi said various commands of the agency continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), sensitisation activities in the past week taking advocacy messages to the stakeholders.

“Instances of this include, WADA advocacy visit to the head of Kadiria Islamic Sect of Africa, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara in Kano.

“WADA sensitisation lecture for men and officers of Nigerian Army, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, and lecture for Muslim community in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

“WADA sensitisation lecture at Enugu State College of Health and Technology, Oji- River; advocacy lecture for members of Ram Sellers Association, Osogbo as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Navy School of Music, Ota, Ogun, among others,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests 8 suspects

NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests 8 suspects

My visit to Wike not to influence tribunal judgement - Gov Sule

My visit to Wike not to influence tribunal judgement - Gov Sule

Ogun raises alarm over Cholera outbreak

Ogun raises alarm over Cholera outbreak

NDLEA seizes illicit drug consignment in Lagos, intercepts pregnant teenagers

NDLEA seizes illicit drug consignment in Lagos, intercepts pregnant teenagers

My comments about UNICAL sex scandal extremely regrettable - Minister

My comments about UNICAL sex scandal extremely regrettable - Minister

Day after flooding, Sanwo-Olu's special team hits Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Day after flooding, Sanwo-Olu's special team hits Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Why Nigeria's foreign policy communications must adopt some nuance

Why Nigeria's foreign policy communications must adopt some nuance

CJN Ariwoola to swear in 9 new Appeal Court Justices Wednesday

CJN Ariwoola to swear in 9 new Appeal Court Justices Wednesday

Prosecute Emefiele, CBN management over naira scarcity - Falana tells FG

Prosecute Emefiele, CBN management over naira scarcity - Falana tells FG

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis