NDLEA intercepts 175,000 bottles of codeine shipment from India

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA intercepts 175,000 bottles of codeine shipment from India [Facebook:NDLEA]
Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesman, disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday.

Babafemi said that the seizure was made on Friday during a joint examination by NDLEA, Customs Service and other security agencies.

He said that the seizure was coming barely a week after the agency seized a shipment of 175,000 bottles of the same substance at the Port Harcourt Port complex in Onne, Rivers state.

Babafemi said that the two seizures followed earlier intelligence which made the agency request a 100 per cent examination of the shipment.

He also said that the latest seizure of 875 cartons of codeine-containing 175,000 bottles was weighing 26,250kg.

In a related development, Babafemi said that officers of NDLEA’s Directorate of Operations and General Investigation on Wednesday, June 5 intercepted five different parcels containing illicit drugs.

He said that the drugs were concealed in ladies’ clothes and synthetic hair en route to the United States and United Kingdom.

“Some of the seized drugs are 620 ampoules of pentazocine injection, promethazine and other opioids, they were seized at a courier firm in Lagos,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

