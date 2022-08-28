RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA foils attempt to export tramadol, arrests 8

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), had foiled an attempt by a syndicate to export illicit drugs through the Lagos airport during an outward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline to Oman via Addis Ababa.

Suspect with illicit drugs seized by the NDLEA Personnel. [NAN]
Babafemi said that a total of 1,995 Tramadol tablets with a gross weight of 900 grams hidden in locust beans in his luggage, was intercepted.

He said that the bag containing the illicit substance was handed over to the suspect at the airport by one, Olagunju Abbas, who was promptly arrested.

In the same vein, packs of Tramadol 225mg containing 119,500 capsules were on Thursday transferred to NDLEA by the Nigeria Customs, cargo wing of MMIA.

“The consignment had come in through Ethiopian Airline from Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives on Saturday raided a car shop, Bolak Motors, at Ewela bus stop, Oshodi, where bags of 615.2kg cannabis were recovered, along with nine vehicles.

Babafemi said that efforts were ongoing to track the car dealer, Alhaji Ismail, who was at large.

Babafemi said that no fewer than eight suspects were arrested and bags of illicit drugs seized.

This, he said, was when Akerele area of Agege, Shogunle and Mafoluku areas of Oshodi, Fagba area of Ogba, Ipodo area of Ikeja and Iyana Ipaja park, were raided by the NDLEA operatives. .

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the MMIA and Lagos commands for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa charged them and their compatriots across the country not to rest on their oars as the agency would always be on the look for drug traffickers and abusers.

Labour Party accuses Peter Obi's campaign coordinator of fraud

2023: Kwankwaso buoyed by large crowd reception in Borno

Tragedy: 3 dead, 15 injured in Kano auto crash

NiMet predicts 3 days thunderstorms, rains from Monday

Buhari mourns Emir of Funakaye, Mu’azu Kwairanga III

3 die, 4 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash

FRSC investigates alleged murder of driver by its operative

Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue target in Jigawa

Nigerian produced COVID-19 vaccines will meet international standards - NAFDAC

