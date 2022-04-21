NDLEA, DSS burst 'hemp party' at Abuja hotel, arrest 200 attendees

Babafemi said the raid was an attempt to stop a cannabis party and the launch of a suspected new psychoactive drink.

He said about 200 attendees, including three young ladies who organised the hemp party, were currently being profiled and interviewed, while bottles of the new drink had been taken for lab analysis.

He said the hotel was raided at 8.18 p.m. on April 20, following actionable intelligence that some youths were planning to hold a hemp party at the hotel.

“Quantities of cannabis sativa were recovered from the pockets and bags of those arrested at the hemp party.

“The audacious party, no doubt, is part of attempts by some elements to create a drug subculture in the Nigerian social space.