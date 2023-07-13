ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA destroys 25.5 tons illicit substances in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

Marwa said the destructive effect of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the society is no longer a myth.

NDLEA destroys 25.5 tons illicit substances in Sokoto/Illustration.
NDLEA destroys 25.5 tons illicit substances in Sokoto/Illustration.

Recommended articles

Retired Brig-Gen Buba Marwa, the NDLEA Chairman gave the figures at the burning of exhibits sized by the Agency in Sokoto.

Marwa represented by Josephine Obi, the NDLEA Director Legal and Prosecution Services, said the effort is no doubt a wonderful achievement for the agency and the people of the state.

“You cannot imagine the amount of damage the drugs could do to the people of the state if they are not seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, this achievement is part of our administration successes for initiating community participation in the fight against drug abuse right from inception,” he said.

The Chairman added that in connection to the seized drugs also are more than 400 suspects arrested by the command, out of which 99 per cent were convicted and sentenced accordingly.

He said the substance destroyed include 14,561.6 kg of Cannabis Sativa, 2,710.3 kg of Psychotropic substances, Four Grams of Cocaine and 8,195.3 kg of Codeine Based Syrups, making a total of 25,457.2 kg of Illicit drugs.

Marwa said the destructive effect of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the society is no longer a myth.

“Virtually all the social vices and criminal behavior like kidnapping, banditry, cultism, rape, robbery among others are drug induced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These social vices and catalysed by drug abuse cut across all our social strata and constitutes our health and security challenges in our country today.

“Therefore, addressing the challenges required a comprehensive approach that includes prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services,” he added.

He appreciated the Sokoto state government and the Sultanate Council for their support and best relationship with the NDLEA in the state.

In his address, Gov. Ahmad Aliyu, said the occasion symbolized the robust achievement of NDLEA, while urging the command to sustain the tempo for the stability and development of the state and Nigeria at large.

“I strongly believed that, if this momentum is sustain, the aims and objective of setting NDLEA is achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moreover, the effort would further improve security of communities, health and eventually yield into economic growth and development of our great nation,” he said.

Aliyu, who was represented by Umar Gandhi, the Special Assistant to the governor on Administration, restated the state government commitment toward supporting NDLEA’s mandate in achieving drug free society.

Earlier, Adamu Iro, the state NDLEA Commander said the destruction is first of its kind since the creation of the command in Sokoto State.

“The other time, was more than a decade and half when the State Command was under the then Zonal Command where exhibits from Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto States were collectively destroyed,” he said

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court grants CEO ₦‎10m bail for allegedly issuing dud cheque

Court grants CEO ₦‎10m bail for allegedly issuing dud cheque

Reps to investigate alleged tax abuse by public officials

Reps to investigate alleged tax abuse by public officials

Police arrest 4 suspects over alleged conspiracy, kidnap of Swiss national

Police arrest 4 suspects over alleged conspiracy, kidnap of Swiss national

Global conference on anti-corruption sets agenda for Tinubu

Global conference on anti-corruption sets agenda for Tinubu

15 children with health challenges receive ₦‎100m succour

15 children with health challenges receive ₦‎100m succour

NDLEA destroys 25.5 tons illicit substances in Sokoto

NDLEA destroys 25.5 tons illicit substances in Sokoto

Lawmakers to get ₦‎70bn from Tinubu's ₦‎819bn palliative package

Lawmakers to get ₦‎70bn from Tinubu's ₦‎819bn palliative package

Soyinka remains an inspiration, says Tinubu

Soyinka remains an inspiration, says Tinubu

MDAs owe EKEDC over ₦‎42bn – MD

MDAs owe EKEDC over ₦‎42bn – MD

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies