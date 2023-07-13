NDLEA destroys 25.5 tons illicit substances in Sokoto

Retired Brig-Gen Buba Marwa, the NDLEA Chairman gave the figures at the burning of exhibits sized by the Agency in Sokoto.

Marwa represented by Josephine Obi, the NDLEA Director Legal and Prosecution Services, said the effort is no doubt a wonderful achievement for the agency and the people of the state.

“You cannot imagine the amount of damage the drugs could do to the people of the state if they are not seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, this achievement is part of our administration successes for initiating community participation in the fight against drug abuse right from inception,” he said.

The Chairman added that in connection to the seized drugs also are more than 400 suspects arrested by the command, out of which 99 per cent were convicted and sentenced accordingly.

He said the substance destroyed include 14,561.6 kg of Cannabis Sativa, 2,710.3 kg of Psychotropic substances, Four Grams of Cocaine and 8,195.3 kg of Codeine Based Syrups, making a total of 25,457.2 kg of Illicit drugs.

Marwa said the destructive effect of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the society is no longer a myth.

“Virtually all the social vices and criminal behavior like kidnapping, banditry, cultism, rape, robbery among others are drug induced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These social vices and catalysed by drug abuse cut across all our social strata and constitutes our health and security challenges in our country today.

“Therefore, addressing the challenges required a comprehensive approach that includes prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services,” he added.

He appreciated the Sokoto state government and the Sultanate Council for their support and best relationship with the NDLEA in the state.

In his address, Gov. Ahmad Aliyu, said the occasion symbolized the robust achievement of NDLEA, while urging the command to sustain the tempo for the stability and development of the state and Nigeria at large.

“I strongly believed that, if this momentum is sustain, the aims and objective of setting NDLEA is achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moreover, the effort would further improve security of communities, health and eventually yield into economic growth and development of our great nation,” he said.

Aliyu, who was represented by Umar Gandhi, the Special Assistant to the governor on Administration, restated the state government commitment toward supporting NDLEA’s mandate in achieving drug free society.

Earlier, Adamu Iro, the state NDLEA Commander said the destruction is first of its kind since the creation of the command in Sokoto State.