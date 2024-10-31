NDLEA cautions motorists on drug misuse to reduce traffic crashes

The state Commander of the NDLEA, Tijani Rabe, advised on Thursday in Abeokuta during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Rabe said that the advice had become imperative due to the spate of avoidable road traffic crashes, characterising every year-end. He noted that more than 10,000 motorists and road users had been sensitised by the command through its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative, between January and September.

The commander also revealed the agency’s readiness to partner with other security agencies to rid the parks of sachet alcoholic drinks. Rabe reiterated that the agency would evolve new strategies to combat drug trafficking, abuse, and misuse. He further emphasised the need for intelligence sharing and joint operations to identify traffickers and prevent the influx of illicit drugs into car parks.

Rabe said that the agency was also considering collaborative sensitisation and awareness programmes aimed at traders in the park community.