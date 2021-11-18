RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA boss Marwa says 15 million Nigerians consume illicit drugs

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen Buba Marwa, has said that 15 million Nigerians indulge in the consumption of illicit drugs.

Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd). [Twitter/@ndleanigeria]

Marwa disclosed this in an interactive session with Local Government Chairmen in Plateau on Wednesday in Jos.

He decried the surge in the distribution and consumption of illicit substances, adding that one out of seven Nigerians indulged in drug abuse.

He described the trend as “shameful”, saying that the agency had put modalities on ground to curb the menace.

The chairman said that the surge in drug abuse had destroyed many youths and communities, hence the rationale for the interactive session.

As I speak to you, 15 million Nigerians use illicit drugs; one out of seven Nigerians take hard substances.

“There is no community in Nigeria that is exempted from drug abuse and this is why we keep having security challenges here and there.

“Drug propels a lot of negative actions particularly among young people; it is destroying our youths and even the communities.

“So, we have come to interact with local government chairmen, so that together we can find a lasting solution to this menace.

We want the chairmen to work with and support us to kick this hydra headed monster called drug abuse out of our society,“ he said.

He appealed to the council chairmen to replicate the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) committee recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari, in their various domains and communities.

Mr Shehu Usman, Chairman of Jos North local Government, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked Gen. Marwa for organising the interactive session.

He maintained that such move would go further to create awareness on the dangers of drug abuse and other vices.

He promised that the chairmen would collaborate and support the NDLEA to curb all forms of drug abuse in the society.

