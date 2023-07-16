NDLEA arrests female lawyer, others with tons of illicit drugs

A statement issued by the Director, Media and Advocacy (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said the woman lives in Lekki area of Lagos.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested in a follow up operation in Awka, Anambra, following an earlier seizure of 5kg cannabis and 12 bottles of prepared skuchies in her apartment at Lekki.

He also said another suspect, Abubakar Shuaibu was arrested on July 13 at Cappa, Mushin-Oshodi road with 86 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi said that the drugs weighing 8.6 litres were in his Toyota bus marked FFA 241YB.

The NDLEA spokesman said two suspects, Razak Ogunbo and Adeola Idowu, were nabbed on July 11 at Ikorodu with 51 litres of skuchies.

He added that 372kg cannabis sativa and 48 bottles of skuchies measuring 48 litres were recovered from the home of a fleeing drug dealer at Akala, Mushin Lagos on July 12.

“In Ondo state, operatives stormed a building at Ehin-Ala, Akure South LGA where they arrested one Abubakar Zayanu Gyambar, 28, with 162 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 1,944 kilograms.