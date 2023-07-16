ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests female lawyer, others with tons of illicit drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA spokesman said two suspects, Razak Ogunbo and Adeola Idowu, were nabbed on July 11 at Ikorodu with 51 litres of skuchies.

The Female lawyer that was arrested with drugs. [NDLEA]
The Female lawyer that was arrested with drugs. [NDLEA]

Recommended articles

A statement issued by the Director, Media and Advocacy (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said the woman lives in Lekki area of Lagos.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested in a follow up operation in Awka, Anambra, following an earlier seizure of 5kg cannabis and 12 bottles of prepared skuchies in her apartment at Lekki.

He also said another suspect, Abubakar Shuaibu was arrested on July 13 at Cappa, Mushin-Oshodi road with 86 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi said that the drugs weighing 8.6 litres were in his Toyota bus marked FFA 241YB.

The NDLEA spokesman said two suspects, Razak Ogunbo and Adeola Idowu, were nabbed on July 11 at Ikorodu with 51 litres of skuchies.

He added that 372kg cannabis sativa and 48 bottles of skuchies measuring 48 litres were recovered from the home of a fleeing drug dealer at Akala, Mushin Lagos on July 12.

“In Ondo state, operatives stormed a building at Ehin-Ala, Akure South LGA where they arrested one Abubakar Zayanu Gyambar, 28, with 162 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 1,944 kilograms.

“Another suspect, Henry Wilson, 50, was nabbed at Ogume town, Ndokwa West LGA, Delta, with same substance weighing 216.5kg,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Arthur Eze donates ₦200m to Azman varsity

Arthur Eze donates ₦200m to Azman varsity

At 1st AU meeting, Tinubu reaffirms Africa’s unity, strength

At 1st AU meeting, Tinubu reaffirms Africa’s unity, strength

NDLEA arrests female lawyer, others with tons of illicit drugs

NDLEA arrests female lawyer, others with tons of illicit drugs

ChatGPT has interesting ideas on what you need to become a Nigerian agbero

ChatGPT has interesting ideas on what you need to become a Nigerian agbero

Olubadan suspends popular festival in Ibadan over violence

Olubadan suspends popular festival in Ibadan over violence

NDLEA seizes 151,700 pills of opioids enroute Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 151,700 pills of opioids enroute Kaduna

Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday celebration

Peek into Pastor Folu Adeboye's grand style 75th birthday celebration

Police arrest robbery gang, rescue old woman maltreated by daughter in Anambra

Police arrest robbery gang, rescue old woman maltreated by daughter in Anambra

I never said I’d contest again in 2027 - Peter Obi

I never said I’d contest again in 2027 - Peter Obi

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Naira to dollar [Nairamtetrics]

Nigerians to now receive foreign payments in naira - CBN