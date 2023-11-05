NDLEA arrests 3 visually-impaired members of drug syndicate

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the lid was blown off the group following the arrest of a visually-impaired suspect, Adamu Hassan (40).

Babafemi stated that Hassan was arrested on October 28 with 12kgs of skunk in his possession on Gwagwalada Expressway in the FCT while on his way from Lagos to Kano.

He added that investigations established that he was oblivious to the contents of the bag handed to him to deliver in Kano.

Babafemi stated also that a follow-up operation led to the arrest of the arrowhead of the syndicate, Bello Abubakar (45), also visually impaired.

“In his statement, Abubakar, who is married and has five children said he had been living in Lagos for 30 years, but started the illicit drug business five years ago.

“Another member of the syndicate, Muktar Abubakar (59), who is equally visually impaired, had been living in Lagos for 40 years. He has three wives and 14 children.

“Muktar Abubakar and Bello Abubakar are joint owners of the business, while the third suspect, Akilu Amadu (25), also visually impaired, contributes money to the criminal trade.

“He was indeed the one who delivered the consignment to Hassan at the motor park in Lagos to deliver in Kano,’’ Babafemi stated.

