ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests 3 visually-impaired members of drug syndicate

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that one Malam Aminu, also visually impaired and was expected to take delivery of the consignment in Kano, was currently at large.

NDLEA arrests 3 visually-impaired members of drug syndicate [NDLEA:Facebook]
NDLEA arrests 3 visually-impaired members of drug syndicate [NDLEA:Facebook]

Recommended articles

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the lid was blown off the group following the arrest of a visually-impaired suspect, Adamu Hassan (40).

Babafemi stated that Hassan was arrested on October 28 with 12kgs of skunk in his possession on Gwagwalada Expressway in the FCT while on his way from Lagos to Kano.

He added that investigations established that he was oblivious to the contents of the bag handed to him to deliver in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi stated also that a follow-up operation led to the arrest of the arrowhead of the syndicate, Bello Abubakar (45), also visually impaired.

“In his statement, Abubakar, who is married and has five children said he had been living in Lagos for 30 years, but started the illicit drug business five years ago.

“Another member of the syndicate, Muktar Abubakar (59), who is equally visually impaired, had been living in Lagos for 40 years. He has three wives and 14 children.

“Muktar Abubakar and Bello Abubakar are joint owners of the business, while the third suspect, Akilu Amadu (25), also visually impaired, contributes money to the criminal trade.

“He was indeed the one who delivered the consignment to Hassan at the motor park in Lagos to deliver in Kano,’’ Babafemi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that one Malam Aminu, also visually impaired and was expected to take delivery of the consignment in Kano, was currently at large.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes drugs with street value of ₦13bn in Lagos in 3 days

NDLEA seizes drugs with street value of ₦13bn in Lagos in 3 days

Tinubu to attend 5th Arab-African Summit in Saudi Arabia

Tinubu to attend 5th Arab-African Summit in Saudi Arabia

Lagos govt seals Ogba City Mall, Ajah market over waste disposal offences

Lagos govt seals Ogba City Mall, Ajah market over waste disposal offences

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over power outage

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over power outage

Netherland-bound businessman excretes 86 wraps of heroin while in NDLEA custody

Netherland-bound businessman excretes 86 wraps of heroin while in NDLEA custody

NDLEA arrests 3 visually-impaired members of drug syndicate

NDLEA arrests 3 visually-impaired members of drug syndicate

NAF airstrikes hit terrorists’ hideouts in Northeast, Northwest

NAF airstrikes hit terrorists’ hideouts in Northeast, Northwest

Lightning kills 3 secondary school students in Anambra

Lightning kills 3 secondary school students in Anambra

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume