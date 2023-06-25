NDLEA arrests 2 Ghanaians with 5,344kgs imported skunk consignments in Lagos

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were intercepted along the Epe-Lekki corridor and Alfa beach in Lagos state.

He said that based on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives laid ambush for a white truck conveying 50 jumbo bags of the illicit substance.

He also said that the drugs were weighing 2, 434.1kg and was seized along the Epe-Lekki expressway in the early hours of June, 19.

According to him, the truck driver however, escaped in a security hilux van escorting the truck.

“This happened after the anti-narcotics officers successfully demobilised the truck conveying the drug exhibits.”

Meanwhile, officers of Marine command of the agency on June 20, acting on intelligence intercepted a boat loaded with 2,910kg loud around Alfa Beach upon arrival from Ghana.

“Two Ghanaians: Monday Saba, 30, and Hakeem Kwana, 27, found with the consignments were promptly arrested,” he said.

Babafemi said, in Niger state, two suspects: Abubakar Mohammed, 32, and Nuhu Sale, 43, were arrested on June 18, along Abuja expressway, Suleja with 31 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 517kg.

Babafemi said that 30-year-old Amina Alilu was also arrested with 171kg of the substance on June 21 at Ogbogodo village, Dekina LGA, Kogi.

He added that a suspected fake female security agent, Ogedegbe Dorcas, 34, was also nabbed at Ajegunle Asa Dam Area of Ilorin in Kwara with 30kg of cannabis on June, 22.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives intercepted a 42-year-old man, Segun Olajide with 49.2kg of same substance on June, 24 in Oyo town, Oyo state.

Similarly, operatives in Edo stormed Ekudo forest in Uhunmwode LGA where they destroyed a cannabis farm measuring over 2.494 hectares.

“They recovered processed weeds weighing 67kg and arrested six suspects in the early hours of June 19.