ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests 122 suspected drug dealers in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander added that they also prosecuted 54 drug suspects and successfully treated 45 victims of substance abuse disorder.

Some drugs intercepted by the NDLEA
Some drugs intercepted by the NDLEA

Recommended articles

Ogar said this while briefing newsmen as part of activities to mark the 2023 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on Thursday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day, with the theme ‘People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Discrimination’, is marked on June 26 every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

Ogar said that out of the 122 suspects, 199 were males while three were females, adding that a total of 1843.5802 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs were seized from the suspects within the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the drugs seized included 1773.62kg Cannabis Sativa; Methamphetamine, 1.048kg; Cocaine, 22.17grams, and other psychotropic substances, 62.89Kg.

The commander added that they also prosecuted 54 drug suspects and successfully treated 45 victims of substance abuse disorder.

Ogar further said that within the period, the command carried out public destruction of various illicit drugs totaling 23,721794kg.

On the world drug day, the commander said, “It is a day of utmost importance to the global community in the continuous effort to ameliorate the consequences of abuse of illicit substances and make our world a safe place.

“The theme is uniquely historic because it realizes the importance of taking a people oriented approach to drug policies, with focus on human rights and evidence based practices, prioritizing prevention, and leading with compassion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This underscores the need for our deep empathy, help, support, care and understanding towards people with substance use disorders in the society.”

He also said that the command was strengthening collaborations with other relevant stakeholders like the media, international society of substance Abuse prevention professionals, to fight drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Ogar acknowledged the immense contributions of the state government, NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), religious leaders, traditional rulers and other non-state actors to the menace of drug trafficking and abuse in the state and Nigeria in general.

“I also want to let you know that the Agency is pursuing drug supply reduction with drug demand reduction, which has to do with prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

“The agency will not rest on its oars, but will continue to exploit all avenues within the ambit of the law to rid the entire state and country of the menace of hard drugs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, listed inadequate facilities and logistics such as operational vehicles, standard rehabilitation centre, recreational facilities for clients, and funding, as some of the command’s major challenges.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes 999.33kg of drugs in Jigawa, warns traffickers

NDLEA seizes 999.33kg of drugs in Jigawa, warns traffickers

Enugu Tribunal grants PRP leave to serve Gov Mbah subpoena to testify

Enugu Tribunal grants PRP leave to serve Gov Mbah subpoena to testify

UK pledges close collaboration with NAN toward success of Tinubu's govt

UK pledges close collaboration with NAN toward success of Tinubu's govt

NAFDAC alerts on expired energy drink, arrests distributors

NAFDAC alerts on expired energy drink, arrests distributors

NDLEA arrests 122 suspected drug dealers in Enugu

NDLEA arrests 122 suspected drug dealers in Enugu

RCCG seeks support to complete multi-billion naira 'Redeem City'

RCCG seeks support to complete multi-billion naira 'Redeem City'

PWDs write open letter to Tinubu on inclusion in cabinet

PWDs write open letter to Tinubu on inclusion in cabinet

Enugu Gov Mbah swears-in Chief of Staff, 6 Special Advisers

Enugu Gov Mbah swears-in Chief of Staff, 6 Special Advisers

One corps member dies, 274 pass out in Gombe

One corps member dies, 274 pass out in Gombe

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace