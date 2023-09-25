NDDC set to inaugurate Bayelsa, Rivers link road in October - MD, NDDC

Ogbuku spoke during his inspection of the Oruma Road project, a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, said in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said the Oruma Road project would link the completed 23.4 kilometre Otuasega-Obedum-Emelego Road connecting Bayelsa and Rivers states.

“On completion, the road will serve as a major by-pass for commuters in many communities in both Bayelsa and Rivers states thus enhancing our target to build regional roads.

“The completion of the road is part of our efforts to complete all on-going projects in the Niger Delta region.

“The Oruma Road is very important because it will help people in the area, who are mostly farmers, to move their agricultural produce to the cities and towns for sale,” he said.

Ogbuku urged leaders of the communities and youths in the area to cooperate with the contractor handling the project to enable the team to complete the project on time.

“We have given the contractor the marching order to complete his road (Oruma) by the end of October,” the managing director added.

Speaking, Ken Ejibas, Site Manager for the contractor handling the project, gave the assurance that the project would be completed and delivered on schedule. He said on complete, the road would stimulate economic activities in the area, as part of broader plans by NDDC to drive socio and economic development of the Niger Delta.

“So, we commend NDDC for initiating the project and thank members of the Oruma community for their support, cooperation, and warm reception since we commenced this project,” he noted.

On his part, the Community Liaison Officer, Charles Yibaeprima, commended NDDC for executing the project and expressed optimism the road would improve living conditions of the people. According to him, the people of Oruma are happy with the commission for opening the community to the world.

“We are very hospitable and have yearned for this project for years, and so, we are happy to see the road nearing completion,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Ruler of Oruma Community, King David Amakiri also applauded Ogbuku and his team when they visited his palace in the community.

He said the community had faced severe challenges in the movement of people and goods before the commission decided to intervene to construct the Oruma Road and other internal roads.

“The fact that this road is yet to be completed gives us concerns but we are optimistic that it will be completed in no distant time.