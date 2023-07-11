ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Area Comptroller of the command said that the border communities involvement will greatly assist officers in protecting the nation’s economy from saboteurs.

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa
NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

Recommended articles

Alhaji Sambo Dangaladima, the Area Comptroller of the command, comprising Kano and Jigawa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

The area comptroller said officers at the border areas had been briefed on how the partnership would assist them in arresting smugglers.

We have deployed various strategies to enable us get vital information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of smugglers,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the aim is to encourage Nigerians, especially those living in border communities to offer intelligence reports that could aid the command to apprehend smugglers.

He expressed optimism that the involvement of border communities would greatly assist officers of the service in protecting the nation’s economy from the activities of saboteurs.

The comptroller urged well-meaning Nigerians to support the NCS to protect the country’s borders, adding that well trained personnel had being deployed to strategic locations along the borders. He added that all identified smugglers’ routes under the command had been placed on strict surveillance.

Dangaladima enjoined community leaders to also provide information that would lead to tackling smuggling activities in the area, assuring that such information would be handled in confidence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies