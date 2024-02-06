NCPC boss says pilgrimage makes Nigerians better citizens
The motive behind pilgrimage is for the people to go and return spiritually rejuvenated and become better citizens.
Adegbite stated this on Monday at a Church service in Abuja, organised to commemorate his recent appointment by President Bola Tinubu. He stressed that the motive behind pilgrimage is for the people to go and return spiritually rejuvenated and become better citizens.
Adegbite said that those who had undertaken the religious rite came back with lots of testimonies on how God touched their lives and healed the sick. He assured that pilgrimage would no longer be business as usual, but those who are dedicated to their work will be rewarded.
The Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, Michael Adewale, during a sermon, urged the new NCPC boss to seek the face of God for directions in his national assignment. The Clergy said that, for the NCPC boss to succeed he must carry everybody along and must not deviate from the mandate of his office.
