NCDC warns of rising yellow fever cases amid lingering cholera outbreak

This was announced by Dr Jide Idris, the Director-General of the NCDC, during a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Idris said that since June, the NCDC has been actively managing a cholera outbreak that has spread across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), impacting 187 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to him, as of July 15, Nigeria has recorded 3,623 suspected cholera cases and 103 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 2.8%.

He said that there was a slight decline in reported cases and fatalities in the past week, attributing the improvement to ongoing national and state-level efforts.

He cautioned that the peak of the rainy season, which typically exacerbates cholera outbreaks, was still ahead.

Idris said there were concerns about underreporting due to inadequate resources for surveillance and the political stigma associated with the disease.

He said that the agency had also observed a troubling rise in yellow fever cases, particularly with the onset of the rainy season.

“Three presumptive positive cases have been reported, two in Ekiti state and one in Bayelsa, along with one death.

“Yellow fever, a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes, presents symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, back pain, body aches, and jaundice,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of vaccination as the most effective prevention method against yellow fever, offering lifelong immunity.

He urged the public to ensure that they were vaccinated, use mosquito repellents, wear protective clothing, and eliminate stagnant water to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

According to him, heavy rainfall and flooding significantly impact the spread of waterborne diseases like cholera and yellow fever.

“Floodwaters often carry pathogens from soil, animal waste, and sewage into water sources, compromising water quality and leading to disease outbreaks.

“Flooding also creates breeding conditions for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and yellow fever.

He said that the NCDC had provided comprehensive guidelines to mitigate the impact of these diseases:

“Boil and store water in clean containers, practice proper hand hygiene, and ensure food is thoroughly cooked and protected from contamination.

“Also avoid open defecation and improper waste disposal, and seek medical attention for any sudden, sustained watery stool,” he said.

The Director-General advised healthcare workers to use standard safety precautions and report suspected cholera cases promptly.

He urged state governments to prioritise access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

“The state governments should maintain proper drainage systems to prevent water accumulation, ” he said.

He also said that Nigerians should remain vigilant against COVID-19 by maintaining hygiene practices, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated, as there are reports of a global surge in cases.

He called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, healthcare workers, partners, and the public, to intensify efforts in combating these public health threats.