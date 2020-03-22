The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed another case of coronavirus in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

In a tweet on Sunday, the agency announced that 27 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country.

This bring the total number of confirmed cases in Abuja to four.

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed three cases in the Federal Capital Territory, and seven in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Lagos has increased to 19, as three more cases were recorded on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Currently, there are 19 cases in Lagos; four in Abuja; two in Ogun and one each in Oyo and Ekiti state.

As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of the disease in Nigeria.