NCC sensitises public on telecom fraud in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director added that the sensitisation was to protect the public from fraudsters electronically.

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) [guardian]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCC did the sensitisation, tagged: “Shine Your Eye No Fall Mugu”.at Multipurpose hall in Bauchi metropolis. Umar Alkassim, Director Consumer Affairs of the Commission, said the sensitisation was to protect the public from fraudsters electronically.

He said that the sensitisation was also to promote initiatives such as to empower telecom consumers with knowledge for their protection within the telecom industry.

Alkassim, represented by Banji Ojo, Head of Consumer Policy Development and Monitoring, said many people are ignorant of how losing their phones to fraudsters can lead to frauds of their bank accounts.

“These fraudsters do this by stealing victims’ identities, names, addresses, bank information, which they use in gaining access to their bank accounts.

“They also use the stolen identities to defraud other people and even apply for loans, leaving the victim with debts.

“The telecom industry evolves, there is a growing concern over the rising trend of fraud on telecom electronic fraud,” he said.

Alkassim said that the commission collaborates with critical stakeholders such as the CBN, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), EFCC, ICPC and other relevant age video in the fight against e-banking fraudsters.

On his part, Adamu Gital, a Director in the Bauchi State Ministry of Cooperative and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development commended the NCC for the initiative. He said the initiative would help consumers to learn about protecting their financial transactions electronically.

News Agency Of Nigeria

