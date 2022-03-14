RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Authors:

Ima Elijah

This is the reason for the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

Power grid
Power grid

Electricity consumers across the country were thrown into darkness on Monday, 14 March 2022, as the nation's power grid experienced a total collapse by 10am.

Recommended articles

Although its power was later restored at around 1 pm, Monday's collapse is the second biggest in 2022, the first is in January.

Taking to its social media to announce the collapse Eko Electricity Distribution Plc, one of the nation’s distribution companies, disclosed that the grid collapsed at 10:40 am on Monday.

"Dear esteemed customer, we regret to inform you of a total system collapse on the national grid at 10:40 am today, leading to outages across our network. We are closely monitoring the situation with our TCN partners to determine the cause and a timeline for resolution.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience as we will keep you updated on the situation. "

Another Disco, Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc, announced the power outage to its customers via Twitter.

A statement from its head of communication Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC stated:

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in the South East of a general system collapse which occurred this morning, Monday, 14th March, 2022 at 10:40 am.

This is the reason for the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. Consequently, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States are affected by this development.

We are on standby and awaiting signal from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.”

The grid, which is being managed by the government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amid a lack of spinning reserve that is meant to forestall such occurrences.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, remits N600m CBT centre charges

JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, remits N600m CBT centre charges

Ekiti 2022: INEC announces final list of governorship candidates

Ekiti 2022: INEC announces final list of governorship candidates

APC inaugurates Lagos excos

APC inaugurates Lagos excos

Buhari inaugurates 80 housing units in Kaduna

Buhari inaugurates 80 housing units in Kaduna

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Lagos NURTW crisis: the need for sustainable motor parks management

Lagos NURTW crisis: the need for sustainable motor parks management

Gov Obaseki blasts Wike, says PDP is not his personal property

Gov Obaseki blasts Wike, says PDP is not his personal property

Enugu 2023: PDP leaders pledge massive support for Gov. Ugwuanyi

Enugu 2023: PDP leaders pledge massive support for Gov. Ugwuanyi

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari and ACP Sunday Ubia pray court for bail

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari and ACP Sunday Ubia pray court for bail

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja, (Punch)