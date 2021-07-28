Nationwide blackout as Nigeria's power grid collapses again

Distribution Companies have been taking turns to relay the unfortunate development to customers all day.

“We have been unable to serve our customers in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States as well as a significant portion of the entire Federal Capital Territory,” says Oyebode Fadipe, General Manager, Corporate Communications at the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Eko Electricity Distribution Company shared the following: “Dear valued customer, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the national grid that’s causing outages across our network. We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible.”

Ikeja Electric had this to say: “Dear Esteemed Customer, the current power outage is due to a nationwide system collapse that occurred at about 12:26hrs. Power supply will be restored gradually to various parts of the network as soon as the grid is stabilised. Kindly bear with us.”

Nigeria's last power grid collapse was in May.