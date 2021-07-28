RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nationwide blackout as Nigeria's power grid collapses again

Authors:

Jude Egbas

There will be swathes of darkness across the nation until the system is stabilised.

Nigerians to experience hours of blackout as national grid collapses again. (Premiumtimes)
Nigerians to experience hours of blackout as national grid collapses again. (Premiumtimes)

Nigeria's creaky and anachronistic centralised electricity system has caved in again, for the umpteenth time in recent months.

Recommended articles

Distribution Companies have been taking turns to relay the unfortunate development to customers all day.

“We have been unable to serve our customers in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States as well as a significant portion of the entire Federal Capital Territory,” says Oyebode Fadipe, General Manager, Corporate Communications at the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Eko Electricity Distribution Company shared the following: “Dear valued customer, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the national grid that’s causing outages across our network. We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible.”

Ikeja Electric had this to say: “Dear Esteemed Customer, the current power outage is due to a nationwide system collapse that occurred at about 12:26hrs. Power supply will be restored gradually to various parts of the network as soon as the grid is stabilised. Kindly bear with us.”

Nigeria's last power grid collapse was in May.

Over the years, the national grid has suffered repeated system collapses. In 2019 alone, the grid collapsed 11 times.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nationwide blackout as Nigeria's power grid collapses again

Court frees El-Zakzaky and his wife, says they have no case to answer

Bauchi govt begins headcount of commercial sex workers

Blue Bus Frontliners: The inside story of rehabilitating victims of human trafficking in Nigeria

Kano govt to file fresh charge against Muslim cleric accused of blasphemy

Police refutes abduction of 60 travelers on Gusau-Sokoto highway

Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in Katsina

Akeredolu retains Ondo Governor's seat after close Supreme Court verdict

YABATECH ranked best polytechnic in Nigeria