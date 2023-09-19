BREAKING: Nationwide blackout again as national grid suffers major collapse

The blackout, which occurred around 11:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, marks the second time this worrisome incident would befall the nation within one week.

Emeka Ezeh, the Head of Corporate Communications for the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), confirmed the grim situation, revealing that their company lost power supply from the grid at the same time.

"In fact, since about 11:31 a.m., we lost supply. There has not been supply in our network. That’s our situation, but no concrete confirmation yet that it is due to a system collapse," Ezeh stated.

The news of the grid collapse quickly spread, with concerns mounting about the country's fragile power infrastructure. Kunle Kola Olubiyo, President of the Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, expressed his frustration, questioning the state of the nation's power system.

"Another grid collapse. Frequency reduced to 47, No Spinning reserve amid load rejection? What’s going on ???" he voiced in a post on a WhatsApp group.