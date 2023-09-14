Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses

Multiple Distribution Companies across the nation confirmed the grid's failure, which occurred during the early hours of Thursday. The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) was among the first to report the outage, labeling it as a "total system collapse" at precisely 12:40 a.m.

Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications at EEDC, issued a statement, saying, "This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network." He went on to announce that all the company's interface TCN stations are currently without power, rendering them unable to serve customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

In response to this crisis, EEDC remains on standby, anxiously awaiting more detailed information about the grid's collapse and the restoration of power from the National Control Centre (NCC) located in Osogbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, assured the public that updates regarding the situation would be forthcoming.