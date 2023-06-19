National Park recruits 10 security dogs to protect Abuja wildlife

The Conservator General (CG), Dr Ibrahim Goni, who made the disclosure said that the dogs were trained not only protecting wildlife but rangers as well.

Goni said that the dogs were also trained to fight insecurity, illegal poaching, unfriendly human activities in the environment.

"We have deployed several strategies in trying to track wildlife crimes.

"Barely, two weeks training I was told that the handlers have gone through theory and practical lessons in dog handling, basic veterinary care, nutrition and parade amongst others.

"The dogs are taught to understand and respond to commands," he noted.

The CG said that the handlers have all developed close relationships with their dogs.

"The training was also aimed at giving proper orientation to the officers on how to discharge their primary responsibilities."

He commended their trainers and instructors for a job well done.

"Therefore this training will no doubt provide you with the skills to tactfully counter the rampant cases of illegal activities in and around your national parks without casualties in the discharge of your lawful duties.

"The training will also raise your morale help to respond to security situations when they arise.

"I will like to charge you to consummate the gains of this training and put the lessons learnt in the discharge of your duties," said the CG.

He assured that the training would be continuous for the dogs and handlers would undergo advanced trainings.

"The dogs would be trained to prevent a suspect from moving further until they are arrested by the rangers," Goni said.

Benedict Dennis, an handler, who responded on behalf of the trainees, said the training was a welcomed development and the first of its kind.

"We are assuring you sir, by the grace of God that we will replicate the knowledge invested on us in our various parks."