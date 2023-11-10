ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National industrial Court restrains NLC, TUC from nationwide strike

Ima Elijah

The court granted the restraining order to prevent any adverse impact on the nation's citizenry and businesses.

Federal High Court restrains NLC, TUC from embarking on strike, [Punch]
Federal High Court restrains NLC, TUC from embarking on strike, [Punch]

Recommended articles

This development comes in response to an ex-parte application by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation, expressing concerns over potential hardships and the likelihood of a breach of peace.

Citing authority under sections 17 and 19 of the National Industrial Court Act, the court granted the restraining order to prevent any adverse impact on the nation's citizenry and businesses.

Legal representatives of the Federal Government and the Attorney General, led by Tijani Gazali, argued that the move was necessary to shield law-abiding citizens and their enterprises from unwarranted difficulties.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of these developments, the case file has been assigned to Justice Olufunke Anuwe, known for handling similar labor dispute-related matters.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi council chairman slumps, dies hours before election

Kogi council chairman slumps, dies hours before election

I can't explain the beating I received - Ajaero recounts Imo experience

I can't explain the beating I received - Ajaero recounts Imo experience

National industrial Court restrains NLC, TUC from nationwide strike

National industrial Court restrains NLC, TUC from nationwide strike

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

INEC calls on officials to demonstrate patriotism, professionalism during elections

INEC calls on officials to demonstrate patriotism, professionalism during elections

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah