National industrial Court restrains NLC, TUC from nationwide strike

This development comes in response to an ex-parte application by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation, expressing concerns over potential hardships and the likelihood of a breach of peace.

Citing authority under sections 17 and 19 of the National Industrial Court Act, the court granted the restraining order to prevent any adverse impact on the nation's citizenry and businesses.

Legal representatives of the Federal Government and the Attorney General, led by Tijani Gazali, argued that the move was necessary to shield law-abiding citizens and their enterprises from unwarranted difficulties.

