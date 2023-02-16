ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Assembly members are currently on recess.

DSS operatives sealed the NASS complex in 2018 in a controversial move that angered Nigerians and led to the dismissal of the agency's director general, Lawal Daura
DSS operatives sealed the NASS complex in 2018 in a controversial move that angered Nigerians and led to the dismissal of the agency's director general, Lawal Daura
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Agada Emmanuel, the Director of Information National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday.

"The reposted unverified video clip was a reported incident that took place in 2018 at the main entrance gate leading into the National Assembly complex.

"The main entrance gate is presently under reconstruction and near completion for commissioning," he said, while condemning the motive behind the video.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a social media user, had tweeted from his Twitter handle account @Chukwuebuka, alleging the siege of the National Assembly complex by the DSS.

Emmanuel said that the video was misleading and fake news in its entirety, stressing that the National Assembly members are currently on recess and staff are not under any siege by the DSS.

According to him, the new Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal and his management team are fully in charge, focused and determined to achieve their set goals in line with their core mandates.

He urged security agencies to investigate the user of the twitter handle account to forestall future abuse and spreading of misinformation into the media space.

He said such misinformation was capable of creating panic, mischief and anxiety leading to the breakdown of law and order as this repost might have been intended.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

Yobe APC raises ₦2.2 billion as campaign fund

Yobe APC raises ₦2.2 billion as campaign fund

Nigerians beg banks to dispense N100, N50 notes

Nigerians beg banks to dispense N100, N50 notes

Buhari orders arrest of officials frustrating CBN's new naira notes policy

Buhari orders arrest of officials frustrating CBN's new naira notes policy

BREAKING: Buhari extends old N200 notes validity by 60 days

BREAKING: Buhari extends old N200 notes validity by 60 days

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline