National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Agada Emmanuel, the Director of Information National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday.

"The reposted unverified video clip was a reported incident that took place in 2018 at the main entrance gate leading into the National Assembly complex.

"The main entrance gate is presently under reconstruction and near completion for commissioning," he said, while condemning the motive behind the video.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a social media user, had tweeted from his Twitter handle account @Chukwuebuka, alleging the siege of the National Assembly complex by the DSS.

Emmanuel said that the video was misleading and fake news in its entirety, stressing that the National Assembly members are currently on recess and staff are not under any siege by the DSS.

According to him, the new Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal and his management team are fully in charge, focused and determined to achieve their set goals in line with their core mandates.

He urged security agencies to investigate the user of the twitter handle account to forestall future abuse and spreading of misinformation into the media space.