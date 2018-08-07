Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NASS recess: Nigeria risks total govt. shut down — Ita Enang

NASS Recess Nigeria risks total government shut down — Ita Enang

Enang and Sen. Ahmed Lawan, Senate Majority Leader gave this indication while addressing State House correspondents on Monday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Senator Ita Enang play

Senator Ita Enang

(Punch)

Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), has warned that the country might face total government shut down, if the National Assembly does not reconvene urgently.

Enang and Sen. Ahmed Lawan, Senate Majority Leader gave this indication while addressing State House correspondents shortly after a closed-door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday in Abuja.

Both men were in the State House to brief the Acting President on the situation in the Senate.

The also expressed the urgent need for the National Assembly to reconvene immediately and pass the virement and supplementary budgets requested by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

We are still appealing to the National Assembly to reconvene; you remember that we passed the budget with the understanding that a great amount of the money will be gotten from foreign loans.

“Although it was approved that there would be a loan, the amount that would be gotten was not approved; the Fiscal Responsibility Act requires that the President should specifically state the amount he wants to get from foreign loans and present it before the National Assembly.

“That letter has been presented before the National Assembly and it has to pass that amount before it could be obtained from the foreign financing institutions.

“This is what we are asking and if does not happen, in the next few months, we have a complete government shut down because what we are receiving from the Federation Account as Federal Government share — the capital component — is not enough to sustain even 15 per cent to 20 percent of budget.

“So, there may be a complete government shut down and I know Nigerians will not like it; that is why we are appealing to the National Assembly to reconvene.’’

Enang said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had a clear majority in the Senate as it now had in its fold, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Senate and other defecting Senators.

He said that Akpabio would be formally received in APC at a ceremony that would be held in Akwa Ibom on Aug. 8.

On his part, Lawan said that that the capital aspect of 2019 budget would be largely funded by foreign facilities/loans.

He said that the National Assembly needed to pass the virement and supplementary budgets alongside other important and essential requests, especially that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other security agencies.

We need to reconvene immediately to look into these issues.

“Our government is almost stalled and I believe that if we pass the supplementary budget and virement request of Mr President, it will enable our government to provide the various infrastructure that we have planned to provide for Nigerians.

“To do otherwise will be sabotage to this administration; will be sabotage to democracy itself because if we cannot provide the funds for INEC to plan the 2019 elections, what do we call ourselves?

“Take the case of INEC for example, it can pick some items from the shelves but there are so many important items that INEC will place order that will take two to three months.

“ So, it is very imperative that we do the needful; we should reconvene the National Assembly immediately; as legislators and representatives of Nigeria, we do what is best in national interest.’

He urged senators to quickly reconvene and pass the requests as anything contrary would mean fighting the masses.

Lawan said that there were conflicting reports from different caucuses of the Senate but that APC remained the majority as it had 53 senators in its caucus.

He noted that the list of senators in APC caucus had been made public and challenged the PDP to publish the names of senators in the PDP Senate caucus.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Senate adjourned sittings on July 24 to reconvene on Sept. 25.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister nowbullet

Related Articles

Saraki 4 major issues Senate President might discuss during NASS emergency meeting this Tuesday
Master Plan Read how APC senators are seriously plotting to impeach Saraki
Timi Frank Ex APC spokesman warns against plans to reconvene Senate illegally
APC Convention Fayemi’s defeat will be a gift to Oshiomhole - Fayose
In Ekiti State APC Convention is a quit notice signal to PDP – Presidency
2018 Budget Nigerians react as Buhari signs Appropriation Bill in June
PDP Party accuses Presidency of blackmailing NASS
Ita Enang Presidency appeals to national assembly to reconvene
Akpabio Defection rumours grow as Senator snubs PDP meeting to meet Osinbajo
Godswill Akpabio APC has reportedly finalised plans to welcome Senator to the ruling party

Local

Vice President Osinbajo is visiting Hollywood and Silicon Valley to pitch Nigeria’s tech space to global leaders
Osinbajo Vice President saddened over dead corps members in Taraba
PDP crisis, indication of strength -- Lamido
General Elections Lamido confident PDP will return to power in 2019
Nigeria confirms diplomat's death in Sudan
World Cup 2018 FG spends $1m to evacuate stranded Nigerian, Ghanaian fans from Russia
Lassa Fever: Enugu confirms one death
Lassa Fever Enugu confirms one death