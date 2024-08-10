NASS commits to creating conducive environment for youths to stop japa

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, gave the assurance on Saturday in Abuja at the 2024 Conference & 6th National Discourse organised by the Companion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it is an association of Muslim men in businesses and other professions.

NAN also reports that the theme of the conference was: ‘Between Patriotism & Self-Preservation Dilemma of the Nigerian Youth: Challenges at Home, Uncertainties Abroad’.

He said the theme of the conference aptly captured the ethical dilemmas confronting the Nigerian youth, whose skewed mindset was not allowing them to appreciate the value and true essence of being proudly Nigerians.

Barau, who is the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said both the legislature and the executive arms of government were working together to create opportunities for the youth to reach the zenith of their potential in life.

He said, ” Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that the 10th National Assembly under our great leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio is committed to enacting relevant laws that will make Nigeria conducive for our youth.

” This is with a view to ensure that they (youths) remain here and contribute to national development.

” I will also ensure that given my position as the first Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, we shall have seamless legislation that will promote the socio-economic well-being of the people of our sub-region, especially the youth.”

Barau commended the organisers of the conference for creating such an auspicious platform for sharing ideas that would advance the course of national values and development.

He said, ” You couldn’t have targeted a better segment of our society than the Youth, who are leaders of today and tomorrow.

”This is because of their enormous talents, energy, creativity, courage, industry and dedication to whatever they believe in.”

On his part, the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Wisdom, said President Bola Tinubu was doing everything possible to provide a conducive environment for every citizen to thrive.

He also said that Tinubu’s administration had initiated many programmes aimed at creating opportunities for the youth to be gainfully engaged.

Wisdom said some of the initiatives were the Youth Investment Fund, and the National Youth Development Bank, among numerous others.

Also, the Chairperson, Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCom), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said Nigeria had witnessed a significant spike in the emigration of its citizens, particularly among the youth.

She said, ” This trend reflects a profound dilemma faced by Nigerian youth: the tension between patriotism and self-preservation.”

Dabiri-Erewa was represented by Abdulrahman Terab, Head, Technology, Transfer and Innovation (TTI) Department of the commission.

She said: ”The Nigerian youth were at a crossroads, torn between a deep love for their homeland and the urgent need for personal survival abroad.

” This glaring reality is fueled by the vivid contrast between Nigeria’s immense potential and its current challenges.

” The case of a large exodus of youth, popularly known as the japa phenomena, to the shores of other countries for better standards of living, paints a sad picture.

” This dual dilemma requires our urgent attention and collaborative action.”

On his part, the National Amir of the Companion, Kamil Olalekan, said it was estimated that Nigeria loses approximately $10 billion annually to brain drain.

He called on all public officeholders to be at the vanguard of national patriotism by prioritising the production and consumption of Made-In-Nigeria goods and services to boost youth employment and empowerment.

