Nasarawa speaker urges TSC boss to live above board in discharging his duties

The speaker made the call when he alongside the Majority Leader of the House, Mohamed Omadefu, paid a surprised visit to Shafa in his office in Lafia on Thursday. He urged the secretary to live above board in his official assignment.

“I visited you to see how you are feeling, performing your duties, my advice is for you to live up to your responsibilities because expectations are very high on you.

“You must make sure you justify the confidence Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the Government of Nasarawa State have on you.

” I know with your experience as a former principal, you will ensure that the right things are done for the betterment of our education sector,” the Speaker said.

He assured him of the assembly's support to succeed in carrying out his responsibilities at the commission. Responding, Shafa appreciated the speaker for the visit, and assured him of his readiness to live up to the expectations of the people. He assured the Speaker of his determination to discharge his duties without fear of favour.