Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

DSP Ramhan Nansel, a Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lafia.

NAN reports that the police had arrested 50 protesters in four different Local Government Areas on August 1, the first day of the protest for allegedly attacking their personnel and looting.

It also reports that of the number detained, 25 were arrested in Lafia, 16 in Karu, 6 in Keffi, as well as three in Mararaba Udege of Nasarawa Local Government Area. Nansel said that 10 minors out of the 50 protesters were released to their parents and guardians.

ADVERTISEMENT