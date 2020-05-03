In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Nasarawa, the state government has repatriated 788 almajiri kids to their various home states.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule announced the repatriation of the kids addressing the first batch to be sent home on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Almajiri being repartriated to their home states (Twitter/Eng Abba)

According to Punch, while bidding farewell to the almajiris in Government Science Schools, Lafia, the governor said the essence of the repatriation exercise was for their parents to take proper care of them.

He said, “The plan to repatriate the almajiris is of good intention and not in bad motive.”

Abdullahi also disclosed that the decision to repatriate the kids was reached when the northern governors met recently in Abuja, adding that the coronavirus pandemic fast-tracks the repatriation.

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Pulse reported that six Almajiri kids from Kano test positive for coronavirus in Bauchi.

Dr Rilwan Mohammed, the Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency said, seven out of 38 Almajiri kids brought to Bauchi from Kano have tested positive for the virus.

The Kaduna State Government also announced on Saturday that 14 of the almajiri children deported from Kano to the state have tested positive for coronavirus.