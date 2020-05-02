Fourteen of the almajiri children deported from Kano to Kaduna state have tested positive for coronavirus.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Health, Amina Baloni announced this on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Baloni said in a bid to prevent the deported almajiris from mingling with people, the state’s standing committee on coronavirus ensured that they were kept in one location.

Similarly, on Friday, May 1, 2020, Bauchi State Government said six Almajiri kids deported from Kano state tested positive for the virus in the state.

Dr Rilwan Mohammed, the Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency said, seven out of 38 Almajiri kids brought to Bauchi from Kano have now tested positive for the virus.