Bauchi State has recorded more coronavirus cases as 10 persons including six Almajiri kids deported from Kano state tested positive for the virus in the state.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Bauchi state to 48.

Confirming the new cases shortly after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s announcement on Friday, May 1, 2020, Dr Rilwan Mohammed, the Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency said six Almajiri children deported from Kano state were among the new cases in the state.

According to Punch, the state’s PHCDA chairman said all the cases in Bauchi are returnees except the index case.

Mohammed added that seven out of 38 Almajiri kids brought to Bauchi from Kano have now tested positive for the virus.

“We recorded 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bauchi State. The results were sent to me from the National Research for Veterinary Institute, Vom, Plateau State at about 11 pm today (Friday).

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 48 with 42 of them active while six have already been discharged after they tested negative. All our cases are returnees except our index case.

“Six more Almajiri children that were returned from Kano State are among the results we got. There are seven Almajiris that are now positive (for COVID-19) out of the 38 brought in from Kano and they are on isolation at the General Hassan Katsina Unity College, Yelwa,” Mohammed was quoted to have said.