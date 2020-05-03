A lawmaker representing Nasarawa central at the state house of assembly, Suleiman Adamu, has died of coronavirus.

Suleiman is the first victim to die of the virus in the state.

While confirming the news to journalists on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Lafia, the state capital, the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, said the lawmaker had died before the result of his test came back positive.

The governor maintained that the state House of Assembly complex would be closed and all lawmakers quarantined to curb a further spread of the virus.

Governor Abdullahi also announced the repatriation of about 788 almajiri kids to their various home states.

He said the decision to repatriate them was reached when the northern governors met recently in Abuja.