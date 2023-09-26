NAPTIP promises justice for victims of illegal human organ harvesting in Jos

Kekere and his accomplice were alleged to have harvested a woman’s kidney during a surgery in a hospital in Jos. They are currently in the Police custody.

In an interview on Tuesday with NAPTIP Director of Legal and Prosecution, Hassan Tahir, he told NAN that the agency was on the issue and had carried out its own investigation on the matter.

“The police is currently carrying out their own investigation and justice will be served on the matter at the end.

“We have conducted our own investigations. The law gives us the power to prosecute.

“We are cooperating with the police and also closely monitoring the case to ensure that justice is served.

“We also understand that the suspect runs a hospital but he is not a member of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA),” he said.

Tahir noted that the issue of illegal organ harvesting was becoming rampant.

”NAPTIP has organised series of awareness campaigns to curtail it.

“We went to markets and hospitals to create more awareness, sensitising and educating people on the ills of organs harvesting.

“We are currently investigating five more cases of organ harvesting.