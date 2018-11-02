Pulse.ng logo
NANS lauds Fayemi over free education policy in Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State for his free education policy in primary and secondary schools in the state.

Comrade Muhammad Gambo, NANS Senate President, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Akure.

The statement was signed by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Comrade Idowu Odebunmi, after the NANS National Executive meeting.

We applaud Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State for restoring the glory of Ekiti as a state known for quality education and a Land of Honour.

“Within two weeks of assuming office, the governor has removed illegal levies on education, pronounced free education from primary to secondary schools, reinstatement of students’ unionism, released funds for accreditation and set up Visitation Panels in various higher institutions in the state and we see these as highly commendable,” the statement said.

NANS enjoined the entire student body in the state to support the newly-inaugurated governor in his policies towards the overall betterment of the state and its people.

