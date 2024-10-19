ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jigawa Gov suspends commissioner caught in uncompleted building with married woman

News Agency Of Nigeria

It was reported that the woman’s husband earlier reported a case to the Department of State Security that he suspected an illicit affair between his wife and the Commissioner.

Malam Umar Namadi (DailyPost)
Malam Umar Namadi (DailyPost)

Recommended articles

A statement signed by the Jigawa State Head of Service, Bala Ibrahim, disclosed this in Dutse on Saturday, saying that the governor approved the suspension with immediate effect.

Ibrahim explained that the suspension was to pave the way for a thorough examination of the allegation and uphold the integrity of the state administration.

He emphasised the commitment of the state to accountability and adherence to ethical standards in governance by the Namadi administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspension is a precautionary measure intended to facilitate a fair investigation. We take all allegations seriously and we are dedicated to upholding the trust of Jigawa citizens in the government,” it said.

It was gathered that Mr Sankara, a member of the Jigawa state executive council, was allegedly arrested by Hisbah officials in Kano on Thursday, in an uncompleted building with a married woman.

It was reported that the woman’s husband earlier reported a case to the Department of State Security that he suspected an illicit affair between his wife and the Commissioner.

The Director-General of the Kano Hisbah Commission, Malam Abba Sufi, according to the media reports, confirmed that the Sankara was arrested by officials of the board.

The DG confirmed that the suspect would be arraigned in court on Monday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adesina laments Nigeria’s underdevelopment, 64 years after independence

Adesina laments Nigeria’s underdevelopment, 64 years after independence

Nigerians call for sack of grid managers over repeated collapse

Nigerians call for sack of grid managers over repeated collapse

Jigawa Gov suspends commissioner caught in uncompleted building with married woman

Jigawa Gov suspends commissioner caught in uncompleted building with married woman

Shettima, Mutfwang pursue transport, telecoms solutions in Sweden

Shettima, Mutfwang pursue transport, telecoms solutions in Sweden

Lagbaja went for medical check-up abroad but no leadership vacuum - Army HQ

Lagbaja went for medical check-up abroad but no leadership vacuum - Army HQ

Cross River Police detain 6 Ambazonian rebels seeking separation from Cameroon

Cross River Police detain 6 Ambazonian rebels seeking separation from Cameroon

Power restored, we had temporary grid disturbance - TCN reacts to blackout

Power restored, we had temporary grid disturbance - TCN reacts to blackout

I'm qualified to speak for myself - Makinde reacts to report of 2027 ambition

I'm qualified to speak for myself - Makinde reacts to report of 2027 ambition

Dark weekend looms as national grid suffers 3rd collapse in 1 week

Dark weekend looms as national grid suffers 3rd collapse in 1 week

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death

Food Security should be collective responsibility of all Nigerians - APC Chieftain [Vanguard]

Food Security should be collective responsibility of all Nigerians - APC Chieftain

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria needs T-pain to make economic progress - Reno Omokri

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu]

Reps want to create Bola Tinubu University to teach Nigerian languages