We will arrest Naira Marley if he's caught with illicit drugs - NDLEA

This is coming amid criticisms of the anti-narcotic body's decision to signpost the singer for its campaign against drug abuse.

Naira Marley paid a surprise visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, August 17, 2023, where he also met the agency's Executive Chairman, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd.).

Following the visit, Marley appeared in a video in which he was advising youths and teenagers to desist from abusing drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This didn't go down well with many Nigerians who viewed the singer's history of glorification and encouragement of drug abuse as problematic for such an important campaign.

However, reacting to the developments, the Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the agency deliberately chose Naira Marley for its drug abuse advocacy.

Speaking during an interview with Saturday Beats, Babafemi said, “It is an advocacy engagement with him. It is what we do as part of the responsibilities of the agency to promote advocacy messages that would discourage people from substance abuse. It is about the message.

“Don’t forget that he has a lot of young followers— Marlians— that look up to him. The idea is for the leader of the movement (Marlians) to come out and ask people to stop substance abuse, and live a new life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman added that using the controversial artiste as an advocate won't prevent the agency from arresting him if he was caught with illegal substances.

“Last year, we arrested some of his artistes (Zinoleesky and Mohbad). That is to show that we are not closing our eyes. If the same Naira Marley is caught with illicit substances tomorrow, he will face sanctions,” he said.

Babafemi also asked critics of the move to focus on the message and not on the messenger.

Pulse reports that Ossai Ovie Success, an aide of the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has vowed to drag the NDLEA to court if Naira Marley is seen smoking again.

Taking to his Facebook page, Success wondered if Marley had let go of his "smoking" habit before being considered to make the declaration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I will sue NDLEA if I see Nairamarley sm*king on his music video or on ground and if any of artistes signed to his record label are seen smoking.

“I hope @officialnairam1 has stopped smoking before being paid by NDLEA to campaign against smoking and drugs.