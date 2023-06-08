NAHCON transports 1,896 pilgrims from Yola for Hajj 2023

Alhaji Usman Sambo the Zonal coordinator of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) in charge of Adamawa and Taraba States, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday, that the process has been moving smoothly without issues.

He said that the commission is extremely happy at the level of commitment of the airlines.

In a related development, Alhaji Liman Usman-Mohammed, the airline head of Hajj and Umra, assured that no pilgrim would be left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the airlines have so far transported 2,100 pilgrims from Nasarawa and 1,500 from Oyo States, saying “we would soon finish the airlift operations.

He said the airlines were expected to transport a total of 1,650 pilgrims from Taraba State to the Holy land, saying “we would soon start transporting them.

“We learnt that their travel visas are being processed and we expect them to hasten the process to enable us beat the arrival deadline of 11 June,” he said.

Usman-Mohammed lauded the Adamawa pilgrims board for proper preparations which facilitated easy transportation of the pilgrims.