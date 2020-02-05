NACO’s Spokesperson, Mr Tayo Ajakaiye said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ajakaiye stated that the company had initiated contacts with authorities of the Nigerian Customs Service to unravel the details behind the matter.

He said that NACO was aware of a press conference by the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs, alleging that the company’s vehicle was intercepted with cash in foreign currencies.

The NACO spokesman said that the cargo handling company had no connection with the said act.

“We wish to state unequivocally that NAHCO as an organisation, we have no connection whatsoever with the alleged act,” he said.

Ajakaiye further said that the company would support other stakeholders to unearth the truth behind the matter.

“As a company, we do not tolerate irresponsible and criminal acts, we shall support the sector regulators and other stakeholders to tackle the rot in the system.

“We take the trust of our esteem clients and partners very seriously, we shall do everything to protect that trust,” he said.