NAF’s strikes eliminate key Boko Haram figure, several others in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakar urged them to continue to synergise with the Land Component while maintaining the momentum in keeping the terrorists on their toes.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes which was conducted on Friday, was one of the most successful strikes undertaken by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai in recent time.

He said the NAF discovered a massing of terrorists in an isolated location consisting of three zinced structures amid several trees.

He added that it was evident from the footage that the terrorists were massing up at the location for either a well-planned meeting or preparing for a major attack on troops.

According to him, over 100 heavily armed terrorists were observed throwing banters and moving randomly around the structures which also had four troop carriers.

“The aftermath of the air strike revealed that two out of the three structures, as well as the entire troop carriers, were destroyed.

“There are also indications that Abu Asad, a key figure in the Ali Ngulde group under Boko Haram, as well as other terrorists like Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu, Mustafa Munzir and several fighters were among the several terrorists eliminated in the air strike,” he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has commended the Air Component Commander and his men for the feet.

He said they must continue to justify the trust and confidence the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria have in them.

“You must ensure that we go all out in making life unbearable for these terrorists and criminals until they surrender or are completely eliminated,” he said.

