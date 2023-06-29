NAFDAC alarms contaminated batch of Sprite bottles in Nigeria

In an official statement released by the agency's management, it was revealed that the discovery of the compromised product stemmed from a consumer complaint that was subsequently investigated by NAFDAC's post-marketing surveillance unit.

Following an extensive inquiry, NAFDAC's investigation unveiled that a specific batch (BN: AZ6 22:32) of search Sprite 50cl glass bottles, manufactured on the 18th of April 2023 (MFD: 180423), was found to contain contaminants in the form of foreign particles.

"The affected batch of this substandard product has been carefully sampled and will undergo laboratory analysis in the NAFDAC laboratory. The Agency has issued directives to all zonal directors and state coordinators to conduct surveillance and remove the compromised batch from circulation," the statement reads.

NAFDAC has pledged to identify the root cause of the contamination by conducting a comprehensive inspection of the manufacturing site, ensuring compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards.

Furthermore, the Agency has mandated the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (Abuja plant), the manufacturer of the implicated batch, to initiate a recall of the compromised product and report to NAFDAC for rigorous monitoring.