NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth over N326m in Nasarawa

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was conducted by the North Central zonal office of the agency with the products mopped up from Benue, Kogi, Plateau, Kwara, Niger and Nasarawa states.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said that the destroyed products included medicines, food, cosmetics and chemicals, which were either confiscated or voluntarily handed over by compliant companies and other stakeholders.

Adeyeye, represented by Francis Ononiwu, the Agency's Director, Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, said the destruction of the products was to prevent their reintroduction into the distribution chain.

The DG noted that the importation, distribution and sales of fake, unsafe and wholesome NAFDAC-regulated products represented a grave onslaught on human life.

Adeyeye said that the agency, by its establishment Act Cap LFN, 2004, was saddled with the responsibility to regulate and control the importation, exportation, manufacture, advertisement, distribution, sale and use of food, drugs and medical products.

Therefore, she solicited the support and cooperation of stakeholders and the public to rid the country of fake medicines and other products.

In his remarks, the North Central Zonal Director of NAFDAC, Mohammed Shaba, explained that the destruction was a routine exercise, adding that the products were mopped up from five states within the zone.

He said that most of the violators have been prosecuted with some serving prison terms and others paying fines.

Shaba said that the agency was resolute and would not spare any violator of the regulated products.

However, he advised users of consumables to always check the manufacturing and expiry dates and NAFDAC registration numbers on products before purchase.