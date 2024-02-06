ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC commences enforcement of ban on sachet alcoholic drinks in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAFDAC added that it won't rest on its oars to mop up the sachet of alcoholic drinks of 100ml and below from the Nigerian market.

NAFDAC bans production of alcohol in sachets, pet bottles below 200ml. [chekkitapp]
NAFDAC bans production of alcohol in sachets, pet bottles below 200ml. [chekkitapp]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NAFDAC officials visited some of the factories where the alcoholic beverages were being produced in sachets, pets and glass bottles of 100ml and below in Osogbo, Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

Speaking during the enforcement operation, Dare Moses, Assistant Director, NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Lagos, said that the licences for the production of sachet alcoholic drinks of 100ml and below had expired since January 31.

Moses said that the ban had become necessary due to the abuse of alcoholic drinks by Nigerians, especially the youth. He said due to its low quantity and affordability, many young Nigerians were in the habit of abusing it, which was affecting their mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

This enforcement is a nationwide thing and that is why we are here in Osun to sensitise the companies producing this sachet alcoholic bitter.

“The deadline had been given for producers of alcoholic beverages to phase out 100ml and those in sachets and the rest so that we reduce the menace of abuse of alcohol by the youth and the general public.

“NAFDAC has stopped the registration for the manufacturing of alcoholic bitter drink that is below 200ml; this is due to the abuse of the drink by Nigerians.

“Due to its small size and affordability, even primary school pupils buy it to drink, and this is affecting their mental wellbeing.

“Also, most drivers at motor parks buy this sachet alcoholic drink and consume it before embarking on their journey, thus putting the lives of passengers at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is why we are here to tell the manufacturers to stop producing it. Once we are able to stop production from the source, people will not have access to it again,” he said.

Moses urged Nigerians to desist from the excessive consumption of alcohol due to its adverse effect on the brain and human behaviour. He said NAFDAC would not rest on its oars to mop up the sachet of alcoholic drinks of 100ml and below from the Nigerian market.

NAN reports that the sachet drinks were confiscated in some of the manufacturing companies in Osogbo, Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

NAN also reports that NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, had recently announced the commencement of the enforcement of the ban on the importation, manufacturing, distribution, sales and use of alcoholic beverages in sachets, pet and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

According to her, as of January 31, there is no alcoholic beverage in these categories that are registered by the agency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police commissioner in Nasarawa denies recognition of Miyetti Allah's vigilante group

Police commissioner in Nasarawa denies recognition of Miyetti Allah's vigilante group

Ignored and Undervalued: How primary school teachers suffer discrimination in Lagos

Ignored and Undervalued: How primary school teachers suffer discrimination in Lagos

Peter Obi addresses Asake, Davido, Burna, Ayra, Olamide after Grammy loss

Peter Obi addresses Asake, Davido, Burna, Ayra, Olamide after Grammy loss

NAFDAC commences enforcement of ban on sachet alcoholic drinks in Osun

NAFDAC commences enforcement of ban on sachet alcoholic drinks in Osun

NAFDAC seals 3 alcohol factories over non-compliance, seizes banned products worth ₦6m in Jos

NAFDAC seals 3 alcohol factories over non-compliance, seizes banned products worth ₦6m in Jos

Cost of Living: APC accuses opposition parties of sponsoring protests to instigate unrest

Cost of Living: APC accuses opposition parties of sponsoring protests to instigate unrest

Enugu residents decries rising cost, scarcity of drinking water, calls for Govt intervention

Enugu residents decries rising cost, scarcity of drinking water, calls for Govt intervention

10 happenings inside the Royal Family that took over world news

10 happenings inside the Royal Family that took over world news

No birth certificates for persons over 18 yrs, attestation of birth will be issued - Oyo NPC

No birth certificates for persons over 18 yrs, attestation of birth will be issued - Oyo NPC

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Atiku Abubakar. [Punch]

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

Build-A-Thon: FG concludes student-centric tech program after immersive learning in Owerri, others

Build-A-Thon: FG concludes student-centric tech program after immersive learning in Owerri, others

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake [TheCable]

Minister Dele Alake worried about kidnapped school children in Ekiti

President Bola Tinubu [Premium Times}

Tinubu condemns Ekiti killings, demands rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren