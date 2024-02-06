NAFDAC commences enforcement of ban on sachet alcoholic drinks in Osun

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NAFDAC officials visited some of the factories where the alcoholic beverages were being produced in sachets, pets and glass bottles of 100ml and below in Osogbo, Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

Speaking during the enforcement operation, Dare Moses, Assistant Director, NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Lagos, said that the licences for the production of sachet alcoholic drinks of 100ml and below had expired since January 31.

Moses said that the ban had become necessary due to the abuse of alcoholic drinks by Nigerians, especially the youth. He said due to its low quantity and affordability, many young Nigerians were in the habit of abusing it, which was affecting their mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This enforcement is a nationwide thing and that is why we are here in Osun to sensitise the companies producing this sachet alcoholic bitter.

“The deadline had been given for producers of alcoholic beverages to phase out 100ml and those in sachets and the rest so that we reduce the menace of abuse of alcohol by the youth and the general public.

“NAFDAC has stopped the registration for the manufacturing of alcoholic bitter drink that is below 200ml; this is due to the abuse of the drink by Nigerians.

“Due to its small size and affordability, even primary school pupils buy it to drink, and this is affecting their mental wellbeing.

“Also, most drivers at motor parks buy this sachet alcoholic drink and consume it before embarking on their journey, thus putting the lives of passengers at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is why we are here to tell the manufacturers to stop producing it. Once we are able to stop production from the source, people will not have access to it again,” he said.

Moses urged Nigerians to desist from the excessive consumption of alcohol due to its adverse effect on the brain and human behaviour. He said NAFDAC would not rest on its oars to mop up the sachet of alcoholic drinks of 100ml and below from the Nigerian market.

NAN reports that the sachet drinks were confiscated in some of the manufacturing companies in Osogbo, Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

NAN also reports that NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, had recently announced the commencement of the enforcement of the ban on the importation, manufacturing, distribution, sales and use of alcoholic beverages in sachets, pet and glass bottles of 200ml and below.