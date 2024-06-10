ADVERTISEMENT
NAF shells illegal oil refining sites along Imo River after meeting with Otti

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the sites consist of two tanks and a reservoir in one location and three tanks and two reservoirs in another location along the Imo Riverbank.

NIgerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft [Presidency]
NAF’s Director, Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the operation was carried out on Saturday.

Gabkwet said the strike was conducted barely hours after the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, discussed with Governor Alex Otti of Abia plans to set up an NAF Base in the state.

He said the illegal sites were located near Obiaku and the Imo-Abia-Rivers borders.

“Observing that these sites were active, authorisation was sought and received for air strikes on the targets.

“Subsequently, air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe were conducted, which destroyed the 2 sites as well as the surface tanks and reservoirs.

“Building on these successes, air operations under Operation Delta Safe will be intensified especially within the areas of interest, in efforts at curtailing the activities of criminal elements.

“The successes recorded in destroying these IRS bring to fore the necessity of a NAF Base in Abia, which Gov. Otti and Air Marshal Abubakar both agreed was long overdue,” he said.

Gabkwet said that the NAF’s continued efforts in all ongoing operations underscored its commitment to maintaining aerial dominance over the Nigerian skies while collaborating with surface forces towards the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

News Agency Of Nigeria

